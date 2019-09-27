Joe Edwards’ wheel • 16 feet

In 2017, when University City businessman Joe Edwards spotted an article in the Post-Dispatch about the Muny selling a 16-foot Ferris wheel that had been used in its production of “All Shook Up,” he knew he needed it for his latest venture, an indoor venue he plans to name Magic Mini Golf.
The wheel has five “cabs” that can fit three children or two adults. He hopes to have the venue in the 6100 block of Delmar Boulevard open next year.
Edwards is interested in creating experiences that make a human connection, he says, and he thinks the view from the wheel will be sweeping and grand in a different sense.
“I think the view will be fun because they will be viewing their friends,” he says. “If you’re having a party or reunion or a wedding or a business group, you’ll be able to ride around and look down as they’re playing shuffleboard or miniature golf.”
The wheel was made in 1972 by King Amusement Company and features LED fluorescent lighting on its A-frame structure.
“You don’t get sick riding them,” Edwards says. “It’s very gentle and very peaceful, and just kind of fun.”