Joel J. Schwartz, Charles Bosworth Jr.

When 7 p.m. Feb. 26 • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info slcl.org

Defense attorney Joel J. Schwartz and reporter Charles Bosworth Jr. discuss their book, “Bone Deep,” about the 2011 killing of Betsy Faria in Troy, Missouri, and wrongful conviction of Faria’s husband. Schwartz worked to overturn the conviction of Russell Faria. They will talk about the case with Post-Dispatch reporter Robert Patrick, who also covered a related killing by Pam Hupp, Betsy Faria’s friend. It’s a good time to get the facts straight, just before “The Thing About Pam,” starring Renée Zellweger as Hupp, debuts March 8 on NBC. By Jane Henderson

Kevin McBeth

Kevin McBeth. Photo by Dan Dreyfus

 Dan Dreyfus
