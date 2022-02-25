Joel J. Schwartz, Charles Bosworth Jr.

Defense attorney Joel J. Schwartz and reporter Charles Bosworth Jr. discuss their book, “Bone Deep,” about the 2011 killing of Betsy Faria in Troy, Missouri, and wrongful conviction of Faria’s husband. Schwartz worked to overturn the conviction of Russell Faria. They will talk about the case with Post-Dispatch reporter Robert Patrick, who also covered a related killing by Pam Hupp, Betsy Faria’s friend. It’s a good time to get the facts straight, just before “The Thing About Pam,” starring Renée Zellweger as Hupp, debuts March 8 on NBC. By Jane Henderson