John A. Wright Sr., John A. Wright Jr.
John A. Wright Sr., John A. Wright Jr.

When 7 p.m. March 16 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

In the new edition of “Extraordinary Black Missourians,” John A. Wright Sr. and John A. Wright Jr. give short biographies of more than 100 fascinating people, many from St. Louis. The authors will talk about their subjects, who range from pioneers (such as Jean Baptiste Point du Sable) to musicians (Scott Joplin and W.C. Handy) to scientists (George Washington Carver). By Jane Henderson

