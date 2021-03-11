John A. Wright Sr., John A. Wright Jr.

When 7 p.m. March 16 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibrary • How much Free • More info slcl.org
In the new edition of “Extraordinary Black Missourians,” John A. Wright Sr. and John A. Wright Jr. give short biographies of more than 100 fascinating people, many from St. Louis. The authors will talk about their subjects, who range from pioneers (such as Jean Baptiste Point du Sable) to musicians (Scott Joplin and W.C. Handy) to scientists (George Washington Carver). By Jane Henderson
Updated for the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood, book includes people well-known to St. Louisans — Nelly, Tina, Maya, Lou and more.