John Darnielle

When 7 p.m. Feb. 8 • Where Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road; also available as livestream • How much $32, includes book • More info left-bank.com

John Darnielle, author of “Wolf in White Van” and singer and composer with Mountain Goats, arrives in person to talk about his latest novel, “Devil House.” In it, a writer, who needs a breakout hit, moves into a California house where two people were murdered, and he researches what happened during the 1980s “Satanic panic.” Publishers Weekly gives “Devil House” a starred review, writing: “This masterwork of suspense is as careful with its sharp takes as it is with the bread crumbs it slowly drops on the way to its stunning end.” Darnielle will be in conversation with author and musician G’Ra Asim. By Jane Henderson

