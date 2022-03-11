When 3 p.m. March 13 • Where First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $25-$50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

The Bach Society of St. Louis presents English composer John Rutter’s “Requiem,” an optimistic and uplifting work that combines parts of the Latin Requiem Mass with psalms and biblical verses sung in English. It will be performed by the Bach Society Orchestra and Chorus, featuring soprano soloist Emily Birsan. By Daniel Durchholz