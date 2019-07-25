Figuring out what information you can trust these days is a daunting task: 88% of Americans say the prevalence of “fake news” has left them confused about even basic facts, according to a 2016 survey by the Pew Research Center. A study published the same year by the Stanford History Education Group found that more than 80% of middle school students believed that “sponsored content” on a news website was an actual news report, and fewer than 20% of high school students questioned the credibility of a misleading photo.
Our complex information landscape presents a paradox for all of us — and particularly for students and young adults who get most of their news and other information online. Even though they have more credible information available at their fingertips than at any time in human history, it competes for their attention with content that was created as a benign distraction (cat videos, for example) — or that was engineered to mislead, provoke or misinform.
And it’s not just what appears on our screens. Consider the high school student in Memphis who sees a billboard that says “Birds Aren’t Real.” Curious, the teen takes out a smartphone. Depending on the app that is opened and the language that is typed into the search box, the top result may be a news article describing (and perhaps debunking) a conspiracy theory — or a video, social media post or website created by the people who created or believe it.
Failing to equip today’s students to navigate this challenging landscape is inherently unfair. This week, in my role as director of education at the News Literacy Project, an education nonprofit working with teachers across the United States, I was among the national news literacy experts, educators and journalists who met at the University of Missouri in Columbia for the Reynolds Journalism Institute’s news literacy workshop to find ways to help the public make informed choices about what they read, watch and hear.
The discussions were timely and beneficial, and will help all of the groups working to embed news literacy in the American education experience move forward in our shared goal of helping students recognize misinformation and better understand how quality journalism is created.
One way we are working to achieve this is with our e-learning platform, the Checkology virtual classroom, which reaches middle school and high school students where they live — online. Its impact is evident in feedback from students who completed Checkology lessons in the 2017-18 school year: 93% are more confident in their ability to detect misinformation, 81% are more likely to become more civically engaged, and 80% are more likely to correct misinformation they see online.
David Teeghman, who spent several years teaching at a Chicago high school, said the platform helped him inoculate his digital journalism students against conspiracy theories and manipulated or fabricated content. He recalled seeing one of his former students post a falsehood on Facebook; before Teeghman could respond, others who had been in his class jumped in to respectfully call it out.
And students immediately begin to apply these lessons in the real world.
Valeria Luquin, a rising 10th-grader at Daniel Pearl Magnet High School in Van Nuys, Calif., said that her father told her about a documentary he had watched. Her response: “Are you sure that the sources and the documentary are credible?” She said the ability to think critically about the media “is really helpful and important, because nowadays, with social media, there can be a lot of fake news.”
But news literacy education does more than just produce or activate specific skills. It helps students develop abilities that support good decision-making and will make them more thoughtful and better-informed members of society. Young people with these skills know how to approach information with equanimity, not emotion; to value credibility, not clickability. And with this knowledge, they gain the confidence they will need to become civically engaged adults who take on a greater role in determining what happens in their own communities.
Ultimately, our shared goal should be to empower students to recognize that they can be part of the information solution, not part of the misinformation problem.
John Silva, a national board certified teacher, spent 13 years as a social studies teacher in Chicago Public Schools. He is the News Literacy Project’s director of education.