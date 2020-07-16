You don’t get labeled one of "America's Best Swimming Holes” by Outside Magazine for no reason. Johnson's Shut-Ins has it all — wide and skinny rocks, short and tall cliffs, shallow and deep swimming holes, calm and restless water. Expect large crowds, but if they get too big, you can take a break by hiking the St. Francois Mountains around the shut-ins.
More info: mostateparks.com/park/johnsons-shut-ins-state-park
Location: 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Middle Brook, Missouri
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!