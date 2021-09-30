Jonathan Franzen with Kathy Wang

Jonathan Franzen’s latest big novel, “Crossroads,” on sale Oct. 5, is about a Midwestern family (no surprise), but already critics are praising it as more humane and as great as any of his previous books. The Webster Groves grad, whose 2001 “The Corrections” was set in a place similar to St. Louis, moves north toward Chicago for the first of a promised trilogy. He’ll talk about it with novelist Kathy Wang (“Family Trust”). See Left Bank Books’ website for tickets, which include a copy of “Crossroads.” By Jane Henderson