Jonathan Franzen with Kathy Wang
Jonathan Franzen with Kathy Wang

Novelist Jonathan Franzen visits his alma mater Webster Groves High School

Jonathan Franzen signs copies of his books after speaking in 2015 at Webster Groves High School. Franzen graduated from the school in 1977. 

When 7 p.m. Oct 7 • Where Registration required for access • How much $30 • More info left-bank.com

Jonathan Franzen’s latest big novel, “Crossroads,” on sale Oct. 5, is about a Midwestern family (no surprise), but already critics are praising it as more humane and as great as any of his previous books. The Webster Groves grad, whose 2001 “The Corrections” was set in a place similar to St. Louis, moves north toward Chicago for the first of a promised trilogy. He’ll talk about it with novelist Kathy Wang (“Family Trust”). See Left Bank Books’ website for tickets, which include a copy of “Crossroads.” By Jane Henderson

 

