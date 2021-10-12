Jordan Hicks

-
Sudden ending: Dodgers drop curtain on Cardinals' dramatic late-season push with walk-off homer
-
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
-
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
-
St. Louis police break up event at troubled downtown nightclub
-
Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip
His comeback from surgical repairs was short-lived. He made just 10 appearances — walking 10 batters and striking out 10 in 10 innings — before shutting down again due to elbow soreness. So Hicks went back to the drawing board before launching still another comeback, this time as a starting pitcher.
Grade: Incomplete
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!