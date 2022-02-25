 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jordan Rock

When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Feb. 25-26, 7 p.m. Feb. 27 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $22-$33 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Jordan Rock, whose older brothers are fellow comedians Chris and Tony Rock, performs this weekend at Helium Comedy Club. And there’s no doubt he’ll be bringing the funny — it’s in his genes. He has been featured in “Love” and “The After Party” as well as the movie “Big Time Adolescence.” By Kevin C. Johnson

Kevin McBeth

Kevin McBeth. Photo by Dan Dreyfus

 Dan Dreyfus
