Jordan Suter and the High Road, Matt Jordan

When 8 p.m. March 4 • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $12; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

St. Louis-based country music singer Jordan Suter and his band, the High Road, headline this weekend at the Blueberry Hill Duck Room. Suter released his EP “Tumbleweed” just before the pandemic. The title track is a song that came to Suter while he was in St. Louis feeling homesick for his native Colorado. By Kevin C. Johnson

