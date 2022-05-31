 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Josh Groban

  • 0
Josh Groban at Peabody Opera House

Josh Groban performs for a sold-out crowd at Peabody Opera House in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 7 p.m. June 26 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$299 • More info livenation.com

Crooner Josh Groban brings his 2020 album “Harmony” to the stage with his new tour of the same name. The album includes the big-voiced singer collaborating with Leslie Odom Jr., Kirk Franklin and Sara Bareilles.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News