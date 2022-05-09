• Neko Case, 8 p.m. June 24, the Sheldon, $33-$56, metrotix.com
• T. Murph, 8 p.m. June 24, 8 and 10:30 p.m. June 25, Helium Comedy Club, $22-$33, heliumcomedy.com
• Outlaw Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff and more, 4:30 p.m. June 24, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$350, livenation.com
• Summer Breeze: Tribute to Yacht Rock, 6 p.m. June 25, Chesterfield Amphitheater, free, chesterfieldamphitheater.com
• Stephen Lynch “Time Machine Tour,” 8 p.m. June 25, Delmar Hall, $34, ticketmaster.com
• Jimmy Vaughan, 8 p.m. June 25, Old Rock House, $40-$45, metrotix.com
• Josh Groban "Harmony Tour," 7 p.m. June 26, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$299, livenation.com
• Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle), 8 p.m. June 26, Delmar Hall, $30-$90, ticketmaster.com
• Colbie Caillat, 8 p.m. June 26, the Pageant, $35-$55, ticketmaster.com
• The Fixx, 7:30 p.m. June 29, Delmar Hall, $27, ticketmaster.com
