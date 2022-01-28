Josh Ward, Palmer Anthony

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When 8 p.m. Jan. 29 • Where Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much $18; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketweb.com

Country singer Josh Ward’s latest album is “Live at Billy Bob’s,” but this weekend he’s live at Off Broadway. The album features songs such as “Change My Mind,” “Broken Heart,” “Say Hello to Goodbye” and “Last Night’s Makeup.” The Off Broadway show originally was scheduled for an earlier date; original tickets will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson

