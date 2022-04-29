Joshua Bier - U.S. Air Force

My son Joshua has dedicated his life and career to the Air Force as a Geospatial Intelligence Analyst. His dedication and skills have led him to be stationed at various Air Force bases both in the United States and internationally. He has gained recognition and promotions on a regular basis during his 11 plus years in the Air Force. He is a hero in my eyes.
Paul B., Pevely, Mo.
