A benefit for Catholic Charities of St. Louis, “Joy to the World: A Christmas Concert” features tenor Scott Kennebeck, organist John Powel Walsh, violinist Lenora-Marya Anop, organist Benton Blasingame, and the choirs of Cor Jesu Academy, St. Louis University High School and Visitation Academy. On the program are a number of carols and spirituals including the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s “The Messiah” and, of course, “Joy to the World.” By Daniel Durchholz