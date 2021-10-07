 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joy Williams
0 comments

Joy Williams

  • 0

When 4 p.m. Oct. 14 • Where Graham Chapel, Washington University campus; registration required for online access • How much Free • More info library.wustl.edu/events/joy-williams-celebration; left-bank.com

Washington University, which obtained Joy Williams’ papers for its library collection, celebrates the fiction writer with an in-person reading from “Harrow,” her first novel in two decades. The event is in connection with Olin Library’s exhibit “Joy Williams: Honored Guest,” which runs through Jan. 31. Perhaps better known for her short fiction, Williams’ “Harrow” is about an environmental apocalypse, described by the publisher as “rivetingly strange and beautiful, and delivered with Williams’s searing, deadpan wit.” See the event website to register and for details on safety guidelines. By Jane Henderson

 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News