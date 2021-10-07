Washington University, which obtained Joy Williams’ papers for its library collection, celebrates the fiction writer with an in-person reading from “Harrow,” her first novel in two decades. The event is in connection with Olin Library’s exhibit “Joy Williams: Honored Guest,” which runs through Jan. 31. Perhaps better known for her short fiction, Williams’ “Harrow” is about an environmental apocalypse, described by the publisher as “rivetingly strange and beautiful, and delivered with Williams’s searing, deadpan wit.” See the event website to register and for details on safety guidelines. By Jane Henderson