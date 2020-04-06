Mrs. Haynie is one the most exceptional nurses I've had the pleasure of working with. She goes above and beyond for the patients that we care for in the Washington University Clinical Research Infectious disease clinic. She meets their physical, emotional and spiritual of needs without hesitation. She is often found at work after hours trying to contribute her skills in making the clinic a better place. She inspires and uplifts the lives of the people that are around her. I nominate her as a mentor and huge contributor to the profession of nursing.
