'Judah and the Black Messiah'

Released 2021 • Director Shaka King • Where to watch Prime Video
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, is based on the Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton's betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal.
Make it a double feature: 'Panther'
Released 1995 • Director Mario Van Peebles • Where to watch Currently not available to stream
Kadeem Hardison, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Bokeem Woodbine, Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, Bobby Brown Jenifer Lewis and Dick Gregory help tell a tale tracing the Black Panther movement.