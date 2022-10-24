Judas Priest’s long-running “50 Heavy Metal Years” continues banging along. After the tour played St. Louis Music Park in 2021, the tour stages a 2022 return, this time to Family Arena for additional headbanging. Guitarist Richie Faulkner says the tour celebrates the band’s history, its music, and its influence on music and on heavy metal. “Half a century — that’s pretty nutty,” he says. “Fifty years — fans have been giving the band that lifeblood for 50 years.”