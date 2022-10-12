Judge declares St. Louis civilian jail board is authorized to investigate

ST. LOUIS— A judge declared a civilian oversight board can start investigating the city jail this week after nearly a month of debate and delay.

The Detention Facility Oversight Board was instructed by City Counselor Sheena Hamilton not to meet, as of Sept. 16, because of a judge’s preliminary injunction against an ordinance that established the Division of Civilian Oversight, which the detention board now falls under.

Frustrations grew as the jail board sat idle as attention was called to the six people incarcerated at the City Justice Center who have died this year, as well as conditions for inmates and staff.

Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser ordered a preliminary injunction Sept. 9. Police unions filed a lawsuit Aug. 8 against the city and mayor to block the new division, which includes the subpoena-powered civilian police and jail oversight boards.

However, attorneys for the police unions later told the Post-Dispatch they sought to halt the civilian police oversight board, not the jail board.

Judge Sengheiser ruled Tuesday that the Detention Facility Oversight Board may now "operate to the fullest extent" and is permitted to hire staff and investigators to examine “corrections, professional misconduct and detention incidents in a detention facility.”

However, the Civilian Oversight Board, which also falls under the new division, still cannot meet, as Sengheiser said the injunction still applies to the “police division” of the ordinance.

The mayor, the city's top public safety official, some members of the Board of Aldermen and civil rights groups have said the new division would build trust between the community and police, and improve public safety.

However, police unions, including the St. Louis Police Officers Association and the Ethical Society of Police, stated the new division would impede police officer retention and recruitment, and harm public safety.

As of Wednesday, the civilian jail board had not set a meeting date.