Secretary of State Judith K. Moriarty was convicted of misconduct in December 1994 and ousted from office, the first time the Missouri Supreme Court had taken such an action.

The court found that Moriarty had backdated paperwork for her son, Timothy Moriarty, when he filed to run for a state House seat earlier that year.

Moriarty was the first woman to serve as Missouri's secretary of state and was the first statewide official to be removed through impeachment in state history.