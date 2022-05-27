Jules Addor - U.S. Navy

My uncle was a carpenter's mate in the Navy Seabees. He was part of the group responsible for keeping Henderson Field open on Guadalcanal. He was on a barge that was sent out to offload gasoline and other supplies from a Navy ship.
Sue M., Bridgeton, Mo.
Stories of Honor nominations were supplied by the community. All nominations are told from the point of view of the nominator. Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com