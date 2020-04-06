Julie is one of those nurses that uplifts all of those around her. She is the most giving, caring and compassionate nurses that I have ever worked with. She is an energy force for all that is good and is constantly in a state of multitasking. Julie is an outstanding oncology nurse on a staff of a whole lot of amazing nurses. She is absolutely loved by her patients and colleagues. What separates Julie is her constant involvement in helping us all professionally as in committees, and professional development processes, and anything for boosting morale of our staff.
Julie goes way beyond being a nurse and is an outstanding human. Julie singlehandedly manages the care of a friend that has been a quadriplegic since a car accident. She helps him with all issues involved in his care and has set up and maintains a foundation to see it funded. Julie has organized a golf tournament and a night at the races of to support this young man’ s needs.
Julie also assisted one of our young mothers that was losing her battle with cancer recently. Julie raised the money to provide her and her family to go on a tour of Christmas light.
In short, Julie is an amazing nurse, highly skilled and deeply compassionate that is constantly helping others both professionally and personally. She deserves this recognition for her outstanding compassion and care.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!