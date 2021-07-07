July 31, 2021

The Black Crowes, Dirty Honey, 7:30 p.m. July 31, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Dr., Maryland Heights, $24-$139, livenation.com
Gucci Mane, 7 p.m. July 31, the Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Road, $60-$150, thenewambassadorstl.com
Ryse reopening with Alesso, 9 p.m. July 31, Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd. $70-$75, ticketmaster.com
Lucero, 7 p.m. July 31, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $25, 631 Veterans Place Dr., chesterfieldamphitheater.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
