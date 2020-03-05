Just the guys

GH: Here we are at the family shooting range. All the menfolk are present.

Pause. Let’s discuss the hats in this scene. Gussie is wearing a beret? Maybe?

BO: And Billy Jr. is casually wearing a cowboy hat.

GH: Minus the hats, didn’t this very thing happen in an episode of “Downton Abbey”? Gussie points out that everyone will be holding guns, which will up the intimidation factor when they speak frankly with Clark. Neat!

“So, any news out of Europe, brother?” an out-of-the-loop Billy Sr. asks Clark. Have all cast members been instructed to constantly initiate the same conversations?

Clark allows that it did cross his mind to propose to Haley in Europe, but he doesn’t have a timeline for such things.

Clark, 26, is so disorganized, complains Gussie, a grown man who A) lives with his parents and B) has managed to keep his shirt on for 7 minutes.

BO: “Why am I getting so much pressure from you guys right now?” Clark asks, apparently reading our minds. He is also sweating through his shirt. Clark, we are all as uncomfortable as your sweat marks say you are.

GH: Somebody get this man a Kraaaftig. Honestly, the only people who do not seem worked up about this are Haley and Clark.

BO: Also: Peter sighting. He’s wearing protective headphones for most of this scene. I wish I were.

