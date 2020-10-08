Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get scarier, Halloween attractions modify for pandemic

Trick-or-treating may look a little different during a pandemic, but the Halloween celebrations will go on.
Parks, museums and most of the usual event organizers will make sure of it. Some activities, like Halloween parades in Edwardsville and Alton, were canceled, but other clever planners have adapted.
Six Flags St. Louis is offering HALLOWFEST, a socially distanced alternative to the theme park’s popular Fright Fest, which usually involves indoor haunted houses and close encounters with spooky creatures.
“It was a lot of thinking and talking and planning,” says spokeswoman Elizabeth Gotway, “but at the end of the day, people love Halloween in the park, so we had to find a way to do something for them.”
All haunted attractions and shows will be moved outdoors, and the “freaks” that usually sneak up and scare guests will be stationed behind picket fences for “freak encounters.” Storytime trails with socially distant treat chutes will replace traditional gatherings for children.
Costumes were remade using materials that can be laundered daily instead of dry cleaned weekly, and masks and makeup were altered so performers can also wear protective masks.
Grant’s Farm in south St. Louis County didn’t open at all this year for its regular season. Park employees used the extra time to plant trees, make repairs, add structures such as wildlife viewing stands, and revamp buildings for behind-the-scenes tours that visitors hopefully can enjoy in 2021.
As summer dragged on, the grounds were also transformed into a drive-thru Halloween experience, complete with dragons in the goat yard, a crashed UFO in the deer park, and glowing trees, pumpkins and campfires throughout. Tickets sold out before the attraction opened last week, but there is a waitlist.
This is the first time since the property’s public opening in 1954 that guests have been able to drive through the deer park area.
“This is community outreach for us,” says Jeff Knapper, director of heritage for Anheuser-Busch InBev, which operates the attraction. “The farm is a community gem. We’ve heard from our people and our guests and our friends that they want to come. This is an opportunity for Anheuser-Busch to say, ‘Here’s a great experience for you guys.’ We’re going to do this the right way, in a safe way, in a high-quality way and get all the St. Louis community back together for Halloween.”
City Museum usually invites guests to visit on Nov. 1 and toss pumpkins from the roof into a dumpster below. This year, the pumpkin pitch will be available for three days, as well as trick-or-treating on Halloween at candy chutes placed throughout the museum.
“People need to break stuff right now,” says City Museum director Rick Erwin. “And they can do that with pumpkins.”
Erwin says he felt the staff needed the celebration to go on as much as the guests did.
“The museum is not the same right now — it’s not,” he says. “If I can bring back throwing pumpkins off the roof, then we know the museum has not lost its way.”
Indeed, the dumpster will be labeled “2020.”
HAUNTED HOUSES AND GROWN-UP FUN
Creepyworld
This “screampark” features 13 different themed areas and a haunted hayride, and nearly all of Creepyworld is outdoors. New attractions include Sleepy Hollow 3D and a Vampire Crypt five-minute escape room. The park is operating this year with reduced staff, but 20 air-cannon scares have been added, along with safety precautions such as pulling back curtains between rooms and a line to help keep crowds spread apart.
When Select days through Nov. 7 • Where Creepyworld, 1400 South Old Highway 141, Fenton • How much $25 and up • More info scarefest.fearticket.com
Eureka Fear Farm
Take a ride on Farmer Bob’s Haunted Hayride, and get lost inside Red’s Corn Maze Massacre — there’s more than 100 acres of terror to explore. A corn maze and other family-friendly fall activities are available during the day.
When 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 26 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka • How much $20 and up for haunted attractions; cash only • More info brookdalefarmsinc.com
The Darkness
Now in its 27th year, the Darkness in Soulard opens with renovations that include 17 new scare-inducing scenes, such as Lair of the Spiders, Kingdom of the Witch and an Ice Cave. If you escape wanting more thrills, check out the new Monster Arcade and a new five-minute coffin escape room. Guests can also visit the St. Louis Escape Rooms next door, which includes new Dracula and Wizard of Oz rooms, as well as Silly Putter Mini Golf.
When Select days through Nov. 13 • Where The Darkness, 1525 South Eighth Street • How much $25 and up • More info thedarkness.com
Virtual CWE Halloween Costume Contest
Revelers usually fill the streets of the Central West End for a wild, sometimes raunchy Halloween party. This year, the neighborhood’s costume contest goes virtual, and viewers will be able to vote for their favorites to win $5,000 in cash and prizes. Contestants must register in advance for a private filming, where they will walk the runway in costume. The video will be released Oct. 29, and voters will choose the winners, who will be announced on Halloween night. Contestants must adhere to social distancing and health guidelines.
When Filming 1-5 p.m. Oct. 24; video released Oct. 29; winners announced 10:30 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where Filming at the Chase Park Plaza, 212 North Kingshighway • How much $25-$50 entry fee • More info cwescene.com
Movie in the Graveyard: ‘The Exorcist’
When 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where Tower Grove Park, Stone Shelter • How much $25 per person, must be purchased in groups of four • More info theexorcisttgp.eventbrite.com
This outdoor screening of “The Exorcist,” shown next to a foggy “cemetery” in Tower Grove Park, is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. Each ticket includes a box of “spooky goodies.” Each 10-by-10-foot pod space is separated by a 10-foot aisle. Bring blankets, treats and drinks, and costumes are encouraged.
HAUNTED HISTORY
Spirits of the Past
Walk the paths of historic Lindenwood Park by lantern-light, and listen to “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and murder ballads at the chapel. The Historic Daniel Boone Home, where the noted frontiersman died in 1820, is the centerpiece of the village. This year’s event will feature guided experiences with a limited number of guests, and reserved tours are available between 6 and 9 p.m.
When 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 17 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance • How much $8-$10, reservations required • More info 636-798-2005; sccmo.org
Lemp Mansion
The most notorious mansion in St. Louis (three members of the Lemp family died by suicide there) is now a restaurant and inn, and its owners cultivate stories of the home’s hauntings. The mansion will throw a Halloween bash Oct. 31, a trivia night Oct. 16, and ghost huntings, history tours and comedy-mystery dinners throughout the month.
When Various times • Where Lemp Mansion, 3322 DeMenil Place • How much $40 for table of four for trivia; $70 in advance for party • More info lempmansion.com
Campbell House by Candlelight
Learn with the members of the Mourning Society of St. Louis and sample funeral biscuits as you tour this historic home after hours. The mansion is decorated as it would have been for patriarch Robert Campbell’s 1879 funeral, with a casket sitting in the black-bunting-draped front parlor.
When 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 • Where Campbell House Museum, 1508 Locust Street • How much $15 • More info campbellhousemuseum.org
An Evening in the Cemetery
Frederick Bates, Missouri’s second governor, is waiting to meet visitors at An Evening in the Cemetery at Faust Park. Tour Bates’ home and the family cemetery, where he was buried 194 years ago. Docents in period costumes will talk about mourning practices and superstitions. The home, Thornhill, is part of a village of 18 historic structures from around St. Louis County.
When 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23-24 • Where Thornhill at Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much $5, free for children under 4 • More info 314-615-8328; stlouisco.com
Halloween at Faust Historic Village
Wander through the candlelit historic village at Faust Park, created from buildings brought there from all over St. Louis County, while you listen to storytellers and warm up at the campfire. No hayrides will be offered this year due to health restrictions, and masks are required.
When 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 9-10 • Where Faust Historic Village at Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much $5, free for ages 3 and under • More info 314-615-8328
Ghost Stories at Jefferson Barracks
Listen to costumed storytellers tell spooky tales at historic Jefferson Barracks, home to more than a few spectral beings. Bring your own blanket or chair, and meet at the Gold Star Shelter.
When 8 p.m. Oct. 24 • Where Jefferson Barracks Park, 345 North Road West • How much $5, registration required • More info 314-615-8800; jmagurany@stlouisco.com
Alton Hauntings
Alton is known as one of the most haunted small towns in America, and there’s no lack of books, ghost hunts and stately mansions to try and convince you. Troy Taylor has written more than 125 books about ghosts, crime and the unexplained in America, and several of them are about Alton. He owns American Hauntings, a company that offers hunts, tours and excursions across the country, including in Alton. There are plenty of walking and bus tours to choose from.
When Fridays and Saturdays, through Nov. 13; some tours are available year-round • Where Depart from various locations in Alton • How much Prices vary • More info altonhauntings.com
Fox Theatre Ghost Tours
Join members of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society for a tour of the Fox Theatre’s “hot spots” and stories about their ghost investigations. The tours will cover three levels of the auditorium and stage but won’t venture into the narrow, underground passageways this year.
When Select days through Oct. 26 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $40 • More info metrotix.com
Chatillion-DeMenil Mansion
When 6 p.m. Oct. 17, 5 p.m. Oct. 18 • Where demenil.org/mirrors-and-mystics • How much $15-$25
Join the experts online for “Mirrors and Mystics 3.0: Spooky Science and Spiritual Skills,” a discussion of topics including ethical implications of Frankenstein’s monster, spiritual practices of the Victorian era and tarot card readings. The $25 ticket includes access to all lectures, as well as a daytime tour of the mansion when it reopens.
FUN FOR THE KIDS
Halloween at the Farm
For the first time since the park’s opening in 1954, Grant’s Farm visitors can drive through the deer park, which has been decorated with spooky scenes that will be creepily lit for the occasion. Guests will also drive through the Tiergarten, which will be decorated like a medieval castle featuring some of the farm’s animals.
When Various times Thursday-Sunday nights, through Oct. 31 • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much Sold out; waitlist available • More info grantsfarm.com
Not-So-Haunted House
The Magic House knows kids, and little ones may not like a true haunted house. The museum’s Not-So-Haunted House — on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — includes favorite storybook characters, trick-or-treating throughout the museum and a craft project. Halloween Magic continues Tuesdays through Sundays in outdoor museum locations, including a pumpkin maze, Tick-or-Treat Town, mask decorating, a secret message scavenger hunt and fall treats for purchase.
When Oct. 13-Nov. 1 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 museum admission • More info magichouse.org
Union Station Halloween Experience
The fun engineers at St. Louis Union Station have decorated four stationary rail cars for families to walk through, where they will solve the riddle of the werewolf with the help of actors on board. Guests can also visit a barnyard and maze, get a pumpkin and other Halloween treats, and enjoy the ambiance of the station. The St. Louis Wheel will light up in Halloween colors, too.
When Oct. 9-31 • Where St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market Street • How much $20 • More info stlouisunionstation.com/halloween-train-ticketing
Booterfly House
In October, the Butterfly House metamorphizes into the Booterfly House, with creatures lurking in the Creepy Crawly Cave, botanicals gone mad in the Conservatory and spiders living amongst the Muffet Family. The Butterfly House also hosts a ticketed Wicked Wings and Wine event Oct. 9 (sold out) and a Bug Ball for kids Oct. 24 (sold out).
When 10-4 p.m. in October, closed Mondays and Tuesdays • Where Butterfly House, 15193 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much Free with $5-8 admission • More info mobot.org
Boo at the Zoo, Halloweekends
The St. Louis Zoo knows how to party for Halloween: The orange lights are twinkling, the spooky graveyard is set up and the lemurs are feasting on juicy pumpkins. But that’s not all. Visit nighttime Boo at the Zoo events Oct. 16-30, or have daytime fun for free at the Halloweekend celebrations Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31. Autumn With the Animals continues Oct. 10-11.
When 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10-30 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much Boo at the Zoo is $7.95-$8.95 for members, $8.95-$9.96 for nonmembers, free for under age 2 • More info stlzoo.org/boo, stlzoo.org/halloweekends
Legends & Lanterns
Main Street in St. Charles welcomes all kinds of ghostly guests this time of year for its Legends & Lanterns weekends. For 2020, beware of the “most dastardly foe yet: the plague!” So timely. Walk down a Main Street decorated in fall finery while encountering colorful characters who have spooky stories to tell.
When Oct. 10-11, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 23-25 • Where Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com
World Bird Sanctuary
The World Bird Sanctuary has planned plenty of Halloween events, including an adults-only Owl-o-Wine event ($50) on Oct. 10, a Wizarding Owl-o-ween Drive-Thru on Oct. 30 and a Wizarding Owl-o-ween walk-around event ($5-$30) on Oct. 31. Registration is required for all events except the Trick-or-Tweet Drive-Thru (registration encouraged).
When Various times and dates • Where World Bird Sanctuary, 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road, Valley Park • How much Prices vary • More info worldbirdsanctuary.org
HALLOWFEST
This scaled-back version of Six Flags St. Louis’ annual Fright Fest is reimagined for socially distanced yet still-scary fun, with all the haunted trails and scare zones operating outside. Take pictures with freaks throughout the park, and watch for them to dance at the 13th minute of every hour. Kids (11 and under) can snag individually wrapped treats at the Trick-or-Treat Trail and Simply Spectacular Storytelling.
When 2-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Nov. 3 • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much $29.99 and up; reservations required • More info sixflags.com
Healthy History-Lovin’ Halloween Party
The Healthy History-Lovin’ Halloween Party at the Missouri History Museum goes virtual this year. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes for Halloween-inspired calisthenics exercises, riddles inspired by St. Louis history and some spooktacular yoga.
When 4-5 p.m. Oct. 27 • Where mohistory.org • How much Free • More info mohistory.org
Jack-O-Glow Walk
At the Jack-O-Glow Walk, bask in the eerie radiance of 100 carved pumpkins outside the St. Charles County Heritage Museum and the adjoining Centennial Trail. Enjoy music, games and a scavenger hunt with prizes, and compete for a pumpkin-carving prize.
When 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16 • Where St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1650 Heritage Landing, St. Peters • How much Free; $2 for pumpkin carving (registration required) • More info 636-255-6000; sccmo.org
Halloween Boo-nanza
The Halloween Boo-nanza at North County Recreation Complex is a night of free family fun that includes hayrides, craft, games, a bonfire and a scavenger hunt, where the first 10 finishers will win a prize.
When 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road • How much Free, registration required • More info 314-615-8840; stlouisco.com
Trick or Track
During Trick or Track, kids can roam the National Museum of Transportation looking for treats. This year, families must make a reservation and choose an admission time. The museum closes at 4 p.m.
When Oct. 17 • Where National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood • How much $5-$10 • More info tnmot.org
Superhero & Princess Family Costume Cruise
All aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, where families cam enjoy an afternoon or evening of Halloween-themed games, DJ-spun music, kid-friendly snacks, and a visit from a princess or a superhero. Costumes are encouraged. Concessions and a cash bar are available.
When Various times Oct. 30-31 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $25-$40, free for kids under 3 • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats
Ghouls in the Garden Scavenger Hunt
The Missouri Botanical Garden has come up with a scavenger hunt as a safe and socially distanced alternative to its usual Ghouls in the Garden children’s event. Members can register online to receive information about the scavenger hunt the week of the event. Family-friendly entertainment will also be offered at the garden, and costumes are allowed as long as children (age 9 and up) can also wear a face mask.
When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24-25 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free for members • More info missouribotanicalgarden.org
Thrillseeker Power Run Monster Bash
The Thrillseeker Power Run opens Oct. 29 at POWERplex, but Oct. 30-31, the venue hosts Halloween-themed, come-in-costume events for adults and families. The Power Run is an indoor, 1-mile obstacle course of 10 massive inflatables. POWERplex is located inside the former St. Louis Mills shopping mall.
When 7-11 p.m. Oct. 30 for adults, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31 for kids and families • Where 555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard, Hazelwood • How much $24.99-$29.99 • More info powerplexstl.com/thrillseeker-power-run
CORN MAZES
Brookdale Farms
Wander through a 17-acre corn maze as part of your general admission to Brookdale Farms, which includes hayrides, a petting zoo, a zip line for kids and other fall fun.
When 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Nov. 7 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka • How much $9, $6 for ages 4-11; cash only • More info brookdalefarmsinc.com
Dickherber Farms
Dickherber Farms, founded in 1890, has a corn maze and a petting farm with mini-donkeys, cattle, chickens and, according to the farm, “two cute piggies.”
When Through November • Where Dickherber Farms, 7063 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie • How much $8, free for ages 3 and under • More info 636-474-1147
Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm
This year, the folks at Eckert’s are offering a 12-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt along with other attractions including a straw pyramid, mini-golf, pig races and a giant tube slide. Because of the pandemic, there are no rides or jumping pillow, but you can still pick apples and pumpkins while you’re there.
When Various dates through Oct. 31, corn maze available Fridays-Sundays, closed Mondays-Tuesdays • Where Eckert’s, 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane, Millstadt • How much $2-$15 • More info eckerts.com
Eagle Fork Farms
Wind through a giant sunflower-themed maze at Eagle Fork Farms, which was established in 1871. The farm also offers tractor and pony rides, gemstone mining, apple cannons and play areas for children. There’s no entry fee, but some activities are individually priced.
When Through Nov. 1 • Where Eagle Fork Farms, 65 Eagle Fork Lane, Moscow Mills • How much $6, $4 for ages 12 and under for corn maze • More info 573-469-1624; eagleforkfarms.com
Relleke Pumpkin Patch
After you find your way out of a 6-acre jungle maze, visit with farm animals, brave a haunted maze, ride a camel, and paint a pumpkin or pick your own. Admission is free, but some activities are individually priced.
When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31 • Where Relleke Pumpkin Patch, 519 Sand Prairie Road, Pontoon Beach • How much $3 for jungle maze • More info 618-797-6858; rellekepumpkinpatch.com
