Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get scarier, Halloween attractions modify for pandemic

Trick-or-treating may look a little different during a pandemic, but the Halloween celebrations will go on.

Parks, museums and most of the usual event organizers will make sure of it. Some activities, like Halloween parades in Edwardsville and Alton, were canceled, but other clever planners have adapted.

Six Flags St. Louis is offering HALLOWFEST, a socially distanced alternative to the theme park’s popular Fright Fest, which usually involves indoor haunted houses and close encounters with spooky creatures.

“It was a lot of thinking and talking and planning,” says spokeswoman Elizabeth Gotway, “but at the end of the day, people love Halloween in the park, so we had to find a way to do something for them.”

All haunted attractions and shows will be moved outdoors, and the “freaks” that usually sneak up and scare guests will be stationed behind picket fences for “freak encounters.” Storytime trails with socially distant treat chutes will replace traditional gatherings for children.

Costumes were remade using materials that can be laundered daily instead of dry cleaned weekly, and masks and makeup were altered so performers can also wear protective masks.

Grant’s Farm in south St. Louis County didn’t open at all this year for its regular season. Park employees used the extra time to plant trees, make repairs, add structures such as wildlife viewing stands, and revamp buildings for behind-the-scenes tours that visitors hopefully can enjoy in 2021.

As summer dragged on, the grounds were also transformed into a drive-thru Halloween experience, complete with dragons in the goat yard, a crashed UFO in the deer park, and glowing trees, pumpkins and campfires throughout. Tickets sold out before the attraction opened last week, but there is a waitlist.