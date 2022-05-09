 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber In Concert - Atlanta

Justin Bieber performs April 17, 2021, in Atlanta. 

 Invision/Associated Press

Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, 7:30 p.m. June 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$130, livenation.com

Pieces of a Dream with Anita Jackson, 7 p.m. June 18, the Sheldon, $50-$75, metrotix.com

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Nate Bergman, 8 p.m. June 19, Off Broadway, $25, ticketweb.com

Dead & Co., 7 p.m. June 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $56-$201, livenation.com

Broncho, Labrys, 8 p.m. June 22, Old Rock House, $25-$30, metrotix.com

Justin Bieber, JADEN, Teo, Harry Hudson, 7:30 p.m. June 23, Enterprise Center, $89-$1,499, ticketmaster.com

“Kingdom Tour” with Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Christ Rep., Housefires, 6:30 p.m. June 23, Chaifetz Arena (1 South Compton Avenue), $40.50-$130.50, ticketmaster.com

Mt. Joy, 8 p.m. June 23, the Pageant, $40-$50, ticketmaster.com

Helmet, 8 p.m. June 23, Delmar Hall, $22-$42, ticketmaster.com

Bob Schneider, 8 p.m. June 23, $25, Off Broadway, ticketweb.com

