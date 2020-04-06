Justin has been a registered nurse with a BSN for almost 10 years. He currently works in the operating room as a RNFA and has a great rapport with his patients, MDs and co-workers. He offers to work extra shifts when needed and takes call for co-workers when they ask. His smile and ability to put people at ease is his best quality after his dedication to the job.
Since I just retired from the same hospital he works in (after 40 years), I have had many employees tell me how great of a nurse my son is which makes me so proud.
