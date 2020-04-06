Justin S.
0 comments

Justin S.

  • 0
Justin

Photo provided by nominator

Justin has been a registered nurse with a BSN for almost 10 years. He currently works in the operating room as a RNFA and has a great rapport with his patients, MDs and co-workers. He offers to work extra shifts when needed and takes call for co-workers when they ask. His smile and ability to put people at ease is his best quality after his dedication to the job.

Since I just retired from the same hospital he works in (after 40 years), I have had many employees tell me how great of a nurse my son is which makes me so proud.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TRADING WITH THE YANKEES?
Sports

TRADING WITH THE YANKEES?

QUESTION: A recent report proposed a Yankees trade of OF Clint Frazier to St. Louis for LHP Genesis Cabrera (above). I don’t know about tradin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports