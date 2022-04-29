Justin Wendle - U. S. Marine

Justin has excelled in the U.S. Marines and has grown as a teammate, and also as an individual. He is looking forward to what the future holds as well as his career with the Marines. He has wanted to be a Marine since grade school and his strength and determination made it happen. I am very proud of this man!
Justin W., Godfrey, Ill.
