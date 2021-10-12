 Skip to main content
Justin Williams
Justin Williams

For report card

He got first crack at the fourth outfielder job and failed. Williams hit four homers, including a couple of bombs, but he batted just .160 with 46 strikeouts in 119 at bats. His running speed didn’t convert into great outfield range. On the plus side, he was 3-for-9 with three walks and a hit-by-pitch in 13 plate appearances as a pinch-hitter. 

Full season stats

Grade: D

