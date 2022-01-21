 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Justin Willman, Nick Paul

  • 0
Justin Willman

Justin Willman

When 7 p.m. Jan. 22 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Justin Willman’s much-delayed “Magic for Humans Tour” finally makes it to the Pageant for a sold-out show this weekend. During the pandemic, Willman managed to stay busy with his “Magic for Humans at Home” livestreams. “I was hesitant at first about pivoting to digital,” he told the Post-Dispatch last year. “But it was a great success. I’ve had 700,000 people in my home virtually over the months, reaching people I might never tour near.” Now fans can finally see his illusions in person. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News