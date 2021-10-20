 Skip to main content
Kacey Musgraves
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Kacey Musgraves performs "Star-Crossed" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

On the heels of her new “Star-Crossed” album, country music superstar Kasey Musgraves hits the road with “Star-Crossed Unveiled.” Select dates include Chicago, IL (Jan. 19), Kansas City, MO (Jan. 21), Cleveland, OH (Jan. 23) and Nashville, TN (Feb. 11).

Check here for the full schedule.

