 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kali McCaine, roller derby
0 comments

Kali McCaine, roller derby

  • 0
Kali McCaine

Roller Derby athlete Kali McCaine (left) gets aggressive against an opponent. Photo courtesy of Jeff Higgins / jeffhphoto.com

The poor Zombie of St. Louis hasn’t attacked any flesh in a year.

Kali “Zombie” McCaine has participated in roller derby for 11 years, but since the pandemic began, Arch Rival Roller Derby has shut down, keeping more than 100 St. Louis women from playing what McCaine calls “football on wheels.”

It’s a community, it’s a culture and it’s got a cult following. Up until last March, fans would follow the local teams, uniting to see the likes of “Pixie Destruction,” “Whiplash,” and “Chew-block-a.”

“We don't have a ball or anything like that,” McCaine explained of a sport that requires roller skates, a helmet and a lather of fearlessness. “There’s a position that's called the jammer. And that's the skater that has the star on their helmet. So when that player goes through that pack of people, that's how we score points. So you’re either trying to get them though or block the opposing team. …

“It is a full-contact sport. So I know it looks kind of scary to be on wheels and us hitting each other. But you're playing with your friends. And usually, if you knock someone down you high-five them later and say, ‘Good hit.’ So it’s, you know, hits out of love.”

Roller derby has been reduced to “online practices,” and Zombies aren’t meant for Zoom. But it’s all they have right now. So coaches will lead an online practice, teaching basic skating skills and hitting techniques to maintain muscle memory (incidentally, Zombies do appreciate muscle memory).

“You miss it, it's a family, you miss seeing your family,” McCaine said. “There’s so much that roller derby consumed in your life, once it's gone, it's a real big vacancy. … But my day job, I am a chiropractor, so I do kind of beat up people for a living, as well.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports