Kali McCaine, roller derby

The poor Zombie of St. Louis hasn’t attacked any flesh in a year.

Kali “Zombie” McCaine has participated in roller derby for 11 years, but since the pandemic began, Arch Rival Roller Derby has shut down, keeping more than 100 St. Louis women from playing what McCaine calls “football on wheels.”

It’s a community, it’s a culture and it’s got a cult following. Up until last March, fans would follow the local teams, uniting to see the likes of “Pixie Destruction,” “Whiplash,” and “Chew-block-a.”

“We don't have a ball or anything like that,” McCaine explained of a sport that requires roller skates, a helmet and a lather of fearlessness. “There’s a position that's called the jammer. And that's the skater that has the star on their helmet. So when that player goes through that pack of people, that's how we score points. So you’re either trying to get them though or block the opposing team. …

“It is a full-contact sport. So I know it looks kind of scary to be on wheels and us hitting each other. But you're playing with your friends. And usually, if you knock someone down you high-five them later and say, ‘Good hit.’ So it’s, you know, hits out of love.”