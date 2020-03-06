Kanakuk Kamps

Campers enjoy days filled with more than 70 activities and sports including: waterslides, zip lines, blobbing, archery, rappelling, rock climbing and theme parties.
1353 Lake Shore Drive, Branson, Missouri; kanakuk.com; 417-266-3000
K-Kountry 1 Week Camp • Campers have a blast exploring over 40+ action packed activities, building friendships and being encouraged in their Christian faith. May 30-June 5. Ages 6-11, $1,200.
k-1 Two Week Camp • Two weeks of incredible adventure in a fun and spiritually encouraging summer camp experience. May 30-June 12. Ages 6-11, $2,300.
Kids on Campus: St. Louis Community College-Meramec Campus
Kids on Campus at St. Louis Community College-Meramec is an open enrollment summer experience for youth who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade. This enrichment event runs side-by-side with College for Kids for gifted learners, offering students a variety of fun, engaging and challenging courses that develop and expand students’ interests, stimulate creativity and provide unique learning opportunities in a collegiate environment.
11333 Big Bend Road; stlcc.edu; 314-984-7777
Cupcake Connection • Join us to learn the basics of how to fill, frost and decorate cupcakes in a variety of designs. Aug. 3-7. Ages 6-9, $79.
Lightsaber/Jedi Training • Have fun learning basic kendo sword technique and footwork, and then apply it to beginning stage combat. Aug. 3-7. Ages 6-9, $79.
Kirkwood Summer Media Camp
This camp challenges each camper to explore 21st century journalism and tell stories through a variety of mediums.
801 West Essex Avenue, Kirkwood; kirkwoodcamps.com; 314-213-6100, ext. 1415
KHS Summer Media Camp • June 1-4. Ages 8-13, $125.
Kraus Farms Equestrian Summer Camps
This five-day equestrian offers riding experiences to very beginner through advanced riders in both disciplines English and Western.
333 Hillsboro Road, High Ridge; krausfarmsinc.com; 636-225-9513
Hats & Chaps • For children with previous riding experience in Western riding. May 18-22. Ages 7-14, $400.
Barnyard: Little Farmers • Hands-on experience with mini cow, mini goat, sheep, chickens, miniature and full-sized horses. May 26-29. Ages 6-8, $216.
KTK Kid’s Theater Camp
Theater camp for kids 1st-12th grade to grow their lifelong love of theater.
4200 Delor Street; kurtainkall.org; 314-351-8984
KTK Kids Theater Camp • Theater camp. July 6-Aug. 2. Ages 6-18, $500.
Larry Hughes Summer Basketball Camp
Basketball skills and drills ages 5-18.
140 Long Road, Suite 123, Chesterfield; lhbasketballacademy.com; 1-855-678-7843
LHBA Summer Camp • A session full of basketball training and fun. June 1-5. Ages 5-12, $200.
Laumeier Sculpture Park Summer Art Camps
Laumeier Art Camp focusing on art and nature in a fun camp setting. Laumeier Teen Art Program is a new program focusing on a deeper creative experience; teens will work with art teachers and artists in a relaxing camp and indoor studio environment.
12580 Rott Road; laumeiersculpturepark.org; 314-615-5268
Art Camp Creative Shipwreck • June 8-12. Ages 4-6, $120.
Teen Art Program-Session 1 • June 8-19. Ages 13-17, $440.
Lavner Camps at Washington University
Lavner offers a variety of technology and creative arts camps at Washington University in St. Louis. Weekly summer day camps include robotics, coding, Esports, Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, game design, fashion design, filmmaking, YouTube and much more.
1 Brookings Drive; lavnercampsandprograms.com; 314-384-4190
Artificial Intelligence Camp-Machine Learning and Code Breaking • Explore AI topics through engaging and fun hands-on experiences with artificially intelligent robots, programs, digital assistants and code. June 15-19. Ages 10-14, $579.
Graphic Design Camp-Sneaker Custom Converse Sneakers & T-Shirt Design • Campers express their creativity and learn practical and technical computer skills by launching their own brand and apparel line. Using graphic design software, campers learn to complement their creativity with the proper technical skills to produce designs that communicate messages and leave lasting visual impressions. June 15-19. Ages 8-12, $599.
Lindenwood University Summer Film Camp
Filmmaking camp for 9th-12th graders. Write, produce, direct and edit a short fiction film at Lindenwood University.
2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles; lindenwood.edu; 636-949-4166
Lindenwood Summer Film Camp • July 20-24. Ages 13-17, $150.