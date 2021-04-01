 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kareem Rosser: ‘Crossing the Line’
0 comments

Kareem Rosser: ‘Crossing the Line’

  • 0
Crossing the Line

When 7 p.m. April 6 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibrary • How much Free • More info slcl.org

“Crossing the Line: A Fearless Team of Brothers and the Sport That Changed Their Lives Forever” is a memoir about how Kareem Rosser and his brothers, underprivileged boys in Philadelphia, find a barn full of horses. Their discovery leads to a love of horseback riding, and Rosser becomes a member of the first all-Black national interscholastic polo championship team. Publishers Weekly gave it a starred review, calling it a “remarkable and inspiring story.” By Jane Henderson

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports