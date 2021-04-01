Kareem Rosser: ‘Crossing the Line’

“Crossing the Line: A Fearless Team of Brothers and the Sport That Changed Their Lives Forever” is a memoir about how Kareem Rosser and his brothers, underprivileged boys in Philadelphia, find a barn full of horses. Their discovery leads to a love of horseback riding, and Rosser becomes a member of the first all-Black national interscholastic polo championship team. Publishers Weekly gave it a starred review, calling it a “remarkable and inspiring story.” By Jane Henderson