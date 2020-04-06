Because of the hospital’s patient-first philosophy, Karen Bauman knew Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital was the right fit for her the minute she first stepped in the door in 2001. Today, Karen continues her compassionate care for patients and supervises 10 nurses and five certified nurse assistants (CNAs).
Since children are typically at Ranken Jordan for several weeks, Karen makes a point to get to know the patients and families well and finds the connections rewarding. Because Ranken Jordan cares for many children with complex psychosocial and socioeconomic situations, Karen places a strong emphasis on caregiver training.
Karen leads by example and is a role model that exemplifies the Ranken Jordan core values. Karen’s attitude is rooted in the “yes” philosophy that is an essential part of Ranken Jordan’s culture. That means there are no obstacles, just opportunities. Her “yes, we can” mantra motivates her team and overcomes occasional challenges such as short staffing. Karen’s positive attitude also guides her in managing out-trips around the community even with children on ventilators. With her can-do spirit, she makes sure children don’t miss out on trick or treating, Cardinal baseball games or visits to the zoo. In the winter, she works with her team to enable kids to play in the snow—so kids can be kids. Karen believes children’s happiness is paramount and she always sets the example of putting children first.
