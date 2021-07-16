Karin Slaughter with Alafair Burke

When 6 p.m. July 20 • Where Registration required for CrowdCast access • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Bestselling thriller writer Karin Slaughter promotes her newest book, “False Witness,” with another popular author, Alafair Burke, and a mystery guest. In “False Witness,” a defense attorney who has survived a disturbing childhood is asked to represent a wealthy client accused of rape. Does her past come back to haunt her? Readers may seek hints about this standalone thriller. By Jane Henderson