Karlous Miller, Bill Bellamy, Tony Rock, Kelly Kellz, Kid Capri

'In Real Life Comedy Tour' at Enterprise Center

Karlous Miller performs for a socially distanced crowd at Enterprise Center in St. Louis as part of the "In Real Life Comedy Tour" on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 7 p.m. Dec. 11 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $62.75-$102.75 • More info ticketmaster.com

Bringing many, many laughs to town is the “We Outside Comedy Tour” with several familiar names including Karlous Miller of 85 South fame, and comedian and actor Bill Bellamy. Also on the bill are Tony Rock, Kelly Kellz and Kid Capri. The show was originally scheduled for an earlier date. Michael Blackson was previously on the bill.

