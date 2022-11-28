Karlous Miller, Bill Bellamy, Tony Rock, Kelly Kellz, Kid Capri

When 7 p.m. Dec. 11 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $62.75-$102.75 • More info ticketmaster.com
Bringing many, many laughs to town is the “We Outside Comedy Tour” with several familiar names including Karlous Miller of 85 South fame, and comedian and actor Bill Bellamy. Also on the bill are Tony Rock, Kelly Kellz and Kid Capri. The show was originally scheduled for an earlier date. Michael Blackson was previously on the bill.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
