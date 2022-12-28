 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karpinski, Wayne

passed away 12/22/2022. Beloved husband of Kristi for 42 years, father of Kate Karpinski (Max Banerjee), and the late Erica Karpinski. Adoring grandpa of James Banerjee. Pet parent of Figaro, Francesca, and Freddy.

Wayne was a Liverpool football fan, a prankster, lover of Blues music, and spending time with his family. He loved nothing more than working in his garden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arbor Day

Foundation or the APA. See St. Louis Cremation for service information.

