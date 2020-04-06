Karri T.
Karri is an amazing top-of-the-line grace and God-fearing lady. She is the best of best at being so caring and compassionate.

While overseeing a region from Washington, MO to Vienna, MO including 10-plus buildings and just as many director of nursing individuals she lends an ear, a hug, advice and teaching. While lending support to her team and building each person up to be the best individual that they can.

As this explanatory lady handles all the stress at work, she prays and lends her caring, loving, strength to her family as her husband goes through the scare of his own world with finding out he had cancer. She is one of a kind lady and nurse.

