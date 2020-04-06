Kathryn K.

Kathy has been with this young man since he was a little baby and is still continuing with him. He is now high school age. He has had a trac tune ever since he was an infant. Not only does she care for his physical needs but she has also taught him sign language. Kathy will often bring him to her family events. Kathy is the most loving, caring and generous person I know. In addition, Kathy takes him to different events on her own time especially to Target, occasionally, to get his favorite toy, a Hot Wheel car. DJ is very lucky to have Kathy for his nurse but she would say that she is the lucky one.
