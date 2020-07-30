Katina Johnson

Age • 40
Home • St. Louis
Occupation • Family mentor
Children • 12th graders at St. Louis Public Schools; 11th grader at Catholic school; sixth-grader and fourth-graders at St. Louis Public Schools.
Decision • If my child who goes to a Catholic school is required to take classes in person, I'm going to have him withdraw and get his GED and go to community college, which will be online.
None of my children is going back to school in person. We will do online.
Concerns • Kids are a germ hub to begin with. When they get around one another, there will be cross contamination, even though they may not show symptoms. Then, they will take it back home to parents and grandparents.
They will get the education they need but not what I want them to have. I can’t even believe it’s even an option to sit in class. They expect kids to wear a mask for eight hours. For some kids that might cause a panic attack. My kids run track and do soccer, and now that’s over. During this pandemic, I've seen my mental health start to decline. I was getting so many emails about their assignments, on top of all the emails I get for my own work assignments. I had to have my oldest child help manage that.
