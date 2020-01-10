30: Katy Trail

The current Katy Trail was originally the abandoned MKT or Katy (Missouri-Kansas-Texas) railroad, complete with rails and ties.
In the early 1980s, Edward D. (Ted) Jones of Williamsburg, Missouri, and his wife, Pat, began working with local, state and national organizations to begin the creation of the Katy Trail. The first segment of the trail opened at Rocheport in the spring of 1990, making this year its 30th anniversary. The 240-mile park is the longest rails-to-trails project in the United States.
The park runs between Clinton and Machens with 26 trailheads and four restored railroad depots along the way. The section of trail between Cooper and St. Charles counties has been designated an official segment of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.
Trail users have the opportunity to wind through scenic areas of the state. The majority of the trail closely follows the Missouri River. Users can also experience history as the trail meanders through the small towns that once thrived along the railroad corridor.
The 20th annual Katy Trail Ride, June 22-26, allows bicyclists to experience Katy Trail State Park from Clinton to St. Charles on a scenic five-day ride.
Aisha Sultan
