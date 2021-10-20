Grammy-winning producer-DJ Kaytranada doesn’t feel like a huge stretch for St. Louis, especially since DJ culture plays well in the market at places such as the Pageant, the Factory and Ryse Nightclub. But he and his Grammy-winning “Bubba” album has yet to make it to St. Louis. Current dates on his tour include Dallas, TX (Nov. 11), Houston, TX (Nov. 12) and Chicago, IL (Dec. 31) after having already played Washington, D.C., New Orleans, LA and Atlanta, GA.