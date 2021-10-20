 Skip to main content
Kaytranada
Kaytranada poses in the press room with the award for best dance recording and dance electronic album, for Bubba, at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Grammy-winning producer-DJ Kaytranada doesn’t feel like a huge stretch for St. Louis, especially since DJ culture plays well in the market at places such as the Pageant, the Factory and Ryse Nightclub. But he and his Grammy-winning “Bubba” album has yet to make it to St. Louis. Current dates on his tour include Dallas, TX (Nov. 11), Houston, TX (Nov. 12) and Chicago, IL (Dec. 31) after having already played Washington, D.C., New Orleans, LA and Atlanta, GA.

Check here for the full schedule.

 

