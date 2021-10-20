Grammy-winning producer-DJ Kaytranada doesn’t feel like a huge stretch for St. Louis, especially since DJ culture plays well in the market at places such as the Pageant, the Factory and Ryse Nightclub. But he and his Grammy-winning “Bubba” album has yet to make it to St. Louis. Current dates on his tour include Dallas, TX (Nov. 11), Houston, TX (Nov. 12) and Chicago, IL (Dec. 31) after having already played Washington, D.C., New Orleans, LA and Atlanta, GA.
-
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
-
'I did my best to be a good caretaker of Cardinals' legacy': Shildt discusses sudden firing, acknowledges but does not detail divisive 'differences'
-
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
-
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
-
Arenado should have the right to sign off on new Cardinals manager
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today