GH: Friend of the Busches Jake has returned, and he’s schlepping a keg of — what else? — Kräftig down the hallway to a room we’re seeing for the first time. It looks like a fancy, wood-paneled library with a bar. Jake hooks up the keg and attempts to pour a beer, which is all foam. Some beer-spraying high jinks ensue, and Christi enters, no doubt wondering who will clean up this mess.

BO: For some reason, the boys are hanging out at what is clearly not the farmhouse, where they moved last episode. And Jake is wearing a Kräftig shirt. This show is a big advertisement for a beer brand that no longer exists.

GH: Jake, clearly not coached by producers, attempts to engage Billy Jr. and Gussie in an impromptu, casual conversation. “So what’s going on with Haley?” He hears she recently returned from Europe. Yes, it’s literally all anyone can talk about.

Do not get Billy Jr. and Gussie started! They are beside themselves over this whole thing that does not involve them! Haley should be engaged by now!

They hatch a plan to get to the bottom of this: They’ll take Clark skeet shooting and “open up his brain,” which is a horrible turn of phrase.

BO: No — this plan is so full of no. As much no as Gussie’s fake drawl when he says he wants to get some answers out of this “boy.”

Cringe count: that entire scene.

