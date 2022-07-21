Keith Urban’s “The Speed of Now World Tour” with Ingrid Andress

Seeing country superstar Keith Urban’s name on the way to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in August takes us back to the good ol’ days of the Country Megaticket at the venue, which has not returned just yet. Meanwhile, Urban’s latest album is “The Speed of Now Part 1,” released in 2020. Like many albums released then, its accompanying tour didn’t get off the road until this year because of the pandemic. The album includes several singles such as “God Whispered Your Name,” “We Were” and “Superman.”