Keith Urban

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean win big at CMT Music Awards

Keith Urban performs "Wild Hearts" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Fitz & the Tantrums and Andy Grammer “Wrong Party Tour,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14, St. Louis Music Park, $19-$69, ticketmaster.com

Lake Street Drive, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $36, ticketmaster.com

Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, St. Louis Music Park, $24-$79, ticketmaster.com

Nick Colletti, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 17, Helium Comedy Club, $25, heliumcomedy.com

Korn, Evanesence, Jeris Johnson, Helmet, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$89, livenation.com

The Beths, Rosie Tucker, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$24, ticketmaster.com

ZZ Top "Raw Whiskey Tour," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, St. Louis Music Park, $24-$249, ticketmaster.com

Keith Urban “Speed of Now World Tour” with Ingrid Andress, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$169, livenation.com

Madman’s Diary: Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Family Arena, $12.90 ticketmaster.com

Umphrey’s McGee, the Disco Biscuits, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, St. Louis Music Park, $49-$155, ticketmaster.com

