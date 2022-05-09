• Fitz & the Tantrums and Andy Grammer “Wrong Party Tour,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14, St. Louis Music Park, $19-$69, ticketmaster.com
• Lake Street Drive, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $36, ticketmaster.com
• Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, St. Louis Music Park, $24-$79, ticketmaster.com
• Nick Colletti, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 17, Helium Comedy Club, $25, heliumcomedy.com
• Korn, Evanesence, Jeris Johnson, Helmet, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$89, livenation.com
• The Beths, Rosie Tucker, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$24, ticketmaster.com
• ZZ Top "Raw Whiskey Tour," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, St. Louis Music Park, $24-$249, ticketmaster.com
- Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question
- Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore
- St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale
- Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win
- ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line
- Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’
- With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals
- Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia
- Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure
- Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’
- Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself
- Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment
- Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month
- Four dead, three children in critical condition after crash on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis
- ‘You can’t replace this’: The St. Louis area’s last kosher deli faces the auction block
• Keith Urban “Speed of Now World Tour” with Ingrid Andress, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$169, livenation.com
• Madman’s Diary: Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Family Arena, $12.90 ticketmaster.com
• Umphrey’s McGee, the Disco Biscuits, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, St. Louis Music Park, $49-$155, ticketmaster.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!