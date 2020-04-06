Kelli M.
Kelli has never complained since I have known her about the hours nurses have to adhere to in their profession and continuously posts on social media her love for nursing and helping serve those throughout the community.

She inspires all she encounters with her with her infectious smile, and lets them know they are more than a just patient in the hospital.

