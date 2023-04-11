Kempf, Sheron M. (nee Wolk), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, April 10, 2023. Loving wife of David E. Kempf. Dear mother of Jennifer (Randy) Kelm and the late Jason A. Kempf. Dear grandmother of Ann Kempf, Cheyanne and Jackson Kelm. Sister of the late Betty L. (Butch) Kuebler. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 9:10 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.